IND vs NZ playing XI: World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand-Who will replace Hardik Pandya in Sunday's match?

IND vs NZ playing XI: India and New Zealand will meet in match no. 21 of the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup. The clash will take place on Sunday (Oct 22) at 2:00 pm IST. The game is slated to take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

In a massive setback for team India, ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamshala due to injury. During India's fourth game against Bangladesh, Pandya sustained an ankle injury while attempting to stop the ball in his follow-through. After the unfortunate incident, the experienced campaigner walked off the field, not participating further in the game.

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: Who will replace Hardik Pandya in Sunday’s match?

As Pandya is unavailable, India has two batters, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, to replace him in the playing XI. However, India will likely prefer the latter over the former to bat at number six and ensure a fitting finish for the Men in Blue.

So, India's top five will be unchanged, comprising Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul at their preferred batting positions.

IND vs NZ World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand match details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Match 21, World Cup 2023

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Date & Time: Sunday, October 22, 2:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE