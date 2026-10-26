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IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 13:50 IST | Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 13:50 IST
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and India's Shreyas Iyer Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

As the crucial T20I clash between India and New Zealand approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

After securing two thrilling wins while chasing at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team will travel to Wellington for the third T20I against Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand on Tuesday (Oct 27). India will aim to win the match and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be eager to bounce back with a victory and keep their hopes of winning the series alive with two matches remaining.

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday (Oct 27). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I?

The livestream of the third T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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