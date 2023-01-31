IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match live streaming: Know how to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match for free in India

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match live streaming: After levelling the three-match T20 series 1-1 on Sunday, team India will square off against New Zealand on Wednesday, February 1. The match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, and it will start at 7:00 PM IST. Hardik Pandya will be leading the men in blue against Kiwis led by Mitchell Santner. The team winning the 3rd T20 will also win the T20 series as both teams have registered one victory in the two matches played so far. Earlier, the three-match ODI series was won 3-0 by India. The match will be livestreamed on the Disney+Hotstar app, and will also be broadcast across Star Sports Network.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app. The match will also be live telecasted on DD sports and star network channels. Fans can also watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match for free on their mobiles and smart TVs. You can watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

When will IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match start?- date

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match will start from Wednesday, February 1.

What time will IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match be played?- Time

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match will be played at 7:00 PM IST.

