IND vs NZ 3rd ODI playing XI: Pitch Report ,Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Live, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI playing XI: India vs New Zealand match goes live at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, January 24. All details regarding the playing XI of the IND vs NZ match are given in the article
The third ODI of the three-match series between team India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place on Tuesday, January 24. The clash will take place in Indore. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM. India (IND) defeated New Zealand in the first two games to win the series against New Zealand (NZ). If India wins on Tuesday, they will take the top spot in the world ODI rankings. It is essential because this year's ICC ODI World Cup will be hosted by India (IND). . If the men in blue win the match on Tuesday, it will be a second consecutive series whitewash for team India after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 early this month. The article contains all information about the playing XI and full squad of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match playing XI
India XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Umran Malik.
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, and Blair Tickner.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match full squad
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
When will IND VS NZ 3rd ODI match be played?
IND VS NZ 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, January 24 at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will IND VS NZ 3rd ODI match be played?
The IND VS NZ 3rd ODI match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
How to watch IND VS NZ 3rd ODI match online?
The IND VS NZ 3rd ODI match will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app. The match will also be live telecasted on DD sports and star network channels.