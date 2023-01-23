IND vs NZ 3rd ODI playing XI: Pitch Report ,Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Live, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI playing XI: The third ODI of the three-match series between team India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place on Tuesday, January 24. The clash will take place in Indore. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM. India (IND) defeated New Zealand in the first two games to win the series against New Zealand (NZ). If India wins on Tuesday, they will take the top spot in the world ODI rankings. It is essential because this year's ICC ODI World Cup will be hosted by India (IND). . If the men in blue win the match on Tuesday, it will be a second consecutive series whitewash for team India after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 early this month. The article contains all information about the playing XI and full squad of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match.