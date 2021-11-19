IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live online?

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Tim Southee-led New Zealand in the second match of the T20 series between both teams.

India had a very comfortable win over Kiwis in the first match and they'd be looking to win the second game and win the series, whereas Kiwis would be looking forward to coming back in full power and equalising the series to 1-1.

India will be looking to capitalise in the new era of the Rohit-Dravid partnership whereas New Zealand would be looking forward to recovering from T20 World Cup final woes.

The dew factor would be considered and whoever wins the toss would be looking to bowl first.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, India.

What time does India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Friday (November 19).

How to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on TV?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada).

How to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on the live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be available to stream live on the Hotstar.