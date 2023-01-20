IND vs NZ 2nd ODI preview: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match time, venue, playing XI & livestreaming details

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match preview: Team India (IN) will take on visiting New Zealand (NZ) in the second match of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, January 21. The match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur at 1:30 PM IST. The first IND vs NZ match was won by India, although the Kiwis, led by Bracewell, came dangerously close to the target. The second IND vs NZ ODI looks to be just as exciting. All details regarding the IND vs NZ match, including time, venue, playing XI, squad, livestream and broadcast TV channels, are given in the article.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match details

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match of the three-match series will be played on Saturday, January 21. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. The livestream of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match livestream and broadcast details

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. The Disney+ Hotstar app and website will also stream the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match live. Fans will also be able to follow live broadcast of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match on DD Sports.

IND vs NZ 2023 ODI series Full Schedule

18 Jan, Wed - India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Hyderabad - 1:30 PM

21 Jan, Sat - India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - Raipur - 1:30 PM

24 Jan, Tue - India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - Indore - 1:30 PM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohd Shami.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match full squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik