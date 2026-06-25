/IND vs IRE T20I match timings changed to avoid clash with India-Australia Women's World Cup fixture

In a boost for Indian Cricket fans, they can now watch the start of two crucial fixtures on Sunday (Jun 28) without one game overlapping the other’s timings. To avoid a clash of two matches beginning at the same time (India vs Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup at Lord’s and India vs Ireland 2nd T20I in Belfast), Cricket Ireland (CI) late on Wednesday (Jun 24) confirmed the new start time for the T20I series against India, starting on Friday (Jun 26). While the Women’s WC match begins at 7 PM IST, the second of the two T20Is between India and Ireland will start an hour earlier, at 6 PM IST (1:30 PM local time).

The first T20I between India and Ireland will also begin at 6 PM IST on Friday.

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While the T20Is, to be played for the Spinny Cup, will anyway clash with the marquee Women’s T20 World Cup match, the match timings were adjusted to minimise the overlap, at least partially.



A Cricbuzz report claims that Cricket Ireland agreed to the new start times, considering the significance of the India-Australia Women’s T20 WC game.



Cricket Ireland, the organisers for the two scheduled T20Is against India, is also said to have discussed the new start time with the Indian broadcaster, the Sony Sports Network. Although they would have preferred a 7 PM IST start time for the India games, ideal and usual for India’s away T20I fixtures, the broadcaster is believed to have agreed to the revised timing to avoid clashing with the Indian women’s match against Australia.

England series schedule, match timings

After the Ireland T20Is, the Indian Team will travel to England for five T20Is and three ODIs, starting July 1. While two of the five T20Is will begin at 7 PM IST (the second T20I in Manchester on July 4 and the fifth in Southampton on July 11), the remaining three (1st T20I in Chester-Le-Street, 3rd T20I in Nottingham and 4th T20I in Bristol) will begin at 10 PM IST.



However, the three ODIs (1st at Edgbaston on July 14th, 2nd at Sophia Gardens on July 17th and 3rd at Lord’s on July 19) will start at 3:30 PM IST.



India T20I squad for Ireland series -



Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav



India T20I squad for England series –



Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav



India ODI squad for England series –

