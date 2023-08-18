IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah strikes on return, scalps two wickets in first over in Dublin | WATCH

India’s ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the international circuit with a bang after he scalped two wickets in the opening over of the T20I contest against Ireland. Playing against Ireland in first T20I on Friday, August 18 Bumrah showed his class as he got the better of Andrew Balbirnie (4) and Lorcan Tucker (0). Bumrah is returning to the international circuit after 11 months having missed the majority of the action with a back injury.

Jasprit Bumrah is back....!!!!



India cricket is back, Indian cricket fans are happy.



Bumrah strikes on return

Having decided to bowl first, 29-year-old Bumrah justified his return to the squad after he got the better of Balbirnie on the second ball of the innings. Interestingly, the batter had scored a four on the first ball of the innings but was undone on the second ball as Bumrah castled his stumps. The Indian skipper was not done there as he would later get the better of wicketkeeper Tucker for a duck as India asserted their dominance in the contest.

Bumrah is returning to the international circuit after 11 months having missed the period with a back injury. He had to spend time on the treatment table recently, during which he had back surgery in New Zealand. His return to the Indian team is a big boost for the nation as they prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

He missed the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup and did not participate in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the signs are now encouraging for the Indian side as they are in the final stage of their preparations for the World Cup.

Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna handed debuts

The Indian team handed debuts to Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna ahead of the first T20I against Ireland. Both the players have exploded at the domestic circuit and in the IPL for which they were rewarded. They both were presented their first caps by skipper Bumrah as they began the latest phase of their career. Rinku is also included in the Asian Games squad of the Indian men’s team that will compete in Hangzhou in China. The Asian Games are set to take place in September 2023 with India expected to win the gold medal.

