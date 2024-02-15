IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan holds no grudge against Ravindra Jadeja despite runout, says 'he was...'

Team India got off to a superb start on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test after the hosts recovered from an early setback against visitors England on Thursday (Feb 15). While the story of the day was the tons scored by Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, debutant Sarfaraz Khan was also on the show after scoring 62 runs in his debut innings. The Mumbai-based batter though was a victim of a poor running between the wickets and was run out when Ravindra Jadeja was batting at the other end, leaving everyone frustrated. However, Sarfaraz came to the defense of the all-rounder and stated such miscommunications are part of the game. Centuries from Jadeja (110*) and Rohit Sharma (131) guide #TeamIndia to 326/5 at Stumps on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.



Scorecard - https://t.co/eYpzVPnUf8 #INDvENG@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/KVSDlNKmQG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024 × Sarfaraz clears air on runout incident

"Miscommunication is a part of the game. These things happen," Sarfaraz said at the end of Day 1 in Rajkot.

"Jadeja was guiding me through the innings. He told me to spend some time in the crease and said that the runs would follow. He came to me and said that a little bit of miscommunication happened. I was okay with it," Sarfaraz revealed.

ALSO READ | UK club cricketer Rizwan Javed handed 17-year ban for match fixing attempts

What was the incident?

On the fifth ball of the 82nd over Ravindra Jadeja’s shot traveled to the mid-on fielder with Sarfaraz, batting at non-striker end trying to snatch a run. While the run was never on and bowler James Anderson was not at the non-striking end stumps, Sarfaraz and Jadeja made a small attempt to snatch the run. However, fielder Mark Wood’s presence made Jadeja uncomfortable and he sent Sarfaraz back to the non-striker end.

By the time Sarfaraz was on his way back to the crease, Mark Wood’s direct hit saw England produce a valuable breakthrough.