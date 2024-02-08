IND vs ENG: Michael Clarke in awe of Jasprit Bumrah after Vizag heroics, says 'he is a freak'
Former Australia captain Michael Anderson has heaped praise on India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah after he clinched the top spot in the ICC Test bowler’s rankings on Wednesday (Feb 7). Bumrah, who has been troubled with injuries in recent times, has regained his top form in the ongoing Test series against England having scalped 15 wickets. Clarke also praised James Anderson for his fitness and performance at 41 while calling Bumrah a freak.
Clarke in awe of Bumrah
"James Anderson, with the ball was phenomenal in the 2nd Test, on a flat batting pitch that did not have much for the fast bowlers. And Bumrah, what can you say! He is a freak. His skill use in conditions that are not conducive to fast-bowling, uff, it's unbelievable. He is a freak," Michael Clarke told ESPN.
In 2022, Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup due to a shoulder issue and was out of action during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The speedster’s absence was a major miss for the national team as they lacked his experience in crucial matches. Bumrah scalped nine wickets in the second Test match and has been India’s top asset despite missing the services of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami in the Vizag Test.
"A big part of greatness is longevity, no matter what you do. He has gone through those highs and lows. Yes, he has had some injuries. But, to be able to play this amount of cricket over that amount of time is phenomenal. Again, I think he showed his class and skill in that Test match," Clarke added.
Bumrah’s spell of 45/6 in the first innings of the Vizag Test set the tone for India’s win against England. The win in Vizag also saw India level the series at 1-1 having earlier lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. The two teams will next meet on Thursday (Feb 15) in the third Test in Rajkot with Mohammed Siraj also likely to make his return to the side.