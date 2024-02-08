IND v ENG: AB de Villiers lauds India’s bowling attack for setting up wickets for Jasprit Bumrah in Vizag

Former South Africa great AB de Villiers cannot stop praising Jasprit Bumrah for his star-studded show in Vizag that helped India win the second Test against England by 106 runs and level the five-match series 1-1. However, de Villiers also acknowledged the contribution of other bowlers during the game for playing a role in setting up wickets for India’s seam mainstay.

Bumrah returned with six wickets in the first innings, including picking all top batters like Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Captain Ben Stokes. While all of his wickets were a treat to the eyes of Indian fans, Bumrah tearing apart Pope's middle and leg stumps with a searing Yorker was the highlight dismissal. While appreciating that dismissal, the Protean great said during his playing days, he always used to look out for Bumrah's Yorker.

“That (Yorkers) is certainly his (Bumrah’s) weapon across all the formats he plays in. Playing against him, I would always think of the Yorker as his stock threat or main threat. Even in Tests, he picks a lot of wickets with that,” AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

In the next innings, Bumrah returned with three wickets and, with nine to his name, helped India win the match within four days. Mukesh Kumar was the second seamer in the side, who picked just one wicket, while all three of Kuldeep, Axar and Ashwin contributed throughout the Test.

AB de Villiers lauded Bumrah, calling him brilliant, adding he outbowled every other bowler on the team sheet with his performance.

“Bumrah bowls brilliantly. What a bowler, Jasprit Bumrah! He outbowled other Indian bowlers, but I feel the others took their turn, and it was hunting in packs,” de Villiers said. “Their (other Indian bowlers) figures don’t look great, yes. But they did play a role in setting up for him. It is not an individual sport, and this is what I like about this Indian attack,” the veteran batter added.

Bumrah to be rested for Rajkot Test

Per the latest reports, after consulting BCCI, the team management decided to rest Bumrah for the third England Test in Rajkot starting February 15.