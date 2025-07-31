IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Shubman Gill breaks Sunil Gavaskar's 47-year-old record. Details inside

India's Test skipper Shubman Gill is smashing records in his debut series while leading the team. On the opening day of the ongoing Test match being played at the Kia Oval on Thursday (Jul 31), Gill surpassed former India opening Test batter Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 732 runs to become the leading Indian captain to score most runs in a Test series. The lad from Punjab now has 733 runs and at the time of writing this report, he was unbeaten on 15 runs off 23 balls. The 25-year-old now chases Sir Don Bradman's record of 810 runs, the most by any skipper in a Test series.

This series has been phenomenal for the Indian captain, as the visitors breached the Edgbaston fortress for the first time under his leadership. He had a phenomenal outing in Birmingham, scoring 430 runs, the highest by any Indian batter in a single Test and the second-highest overall. Gill also holds the record for most runs scored by an Indian skipper in a single Test game.

In the same Test, he became the second Indian to score a double century (269) and a century (161) in the same match, following Sunil Gavaskar, who achieved this feat against the West Indies in 1971 at Port of Spain. However, Gill is the first player ever to score a 250 and a 150 in the same Test.

Adding another feather to his cap, Gill has the most runs scored by an Indian batter in a Test series against England. He recently eclipsed Indian southpaw batter Yashashvi Jaiswal's tally of 724 runs, who previously held this record. Additionally, he is also the fifth player to score double centuries in both ODIs and Tests, joining the elite list of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle.

Oval Test: India 72/2 as Rain stops Play