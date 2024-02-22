IND vs ENG 4th Test live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England Test series live on mobile, TV

IND vs ENG 4th Test: India and England will meet again for the fourth Test starting on Friday (Feb 23) in Ranchi. The hosts are leading the five-match series by 2-1 and will look forward to continuing their winning streak. England, on the other side, will try to win this particular match to remain alive in the series.

The match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 9:30 am IST.

JSCA International Stadium Complex is an international cricket stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand and comes under the Jharkhand State Cricket Association. As it is a relatively big stadium, spinners tend to play a part on the ground. The track also offers the spinners grip and turn. pic.twitter.com/kY3alXuk2m — BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2024 × Here are all the details of the upcoming Test between India and England:

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming Test:

IND vs ENG 4th Test: When is the India vs England Test 2nd start?- Date

India vs England 4th Test match will be played on February 23.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: When the India vs England 2nd Test match will start?- Time

The India vs England 4th Test match will start at 9:30 am IST.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Where the India vs England 2nd Test match will take place?- Venue

The India vs England 4th Test match will take place at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: When and where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs England 2nd Test?

The India vs England 4th Test will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test?

The India vs England 4th Test will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj and Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Ollie Robinson