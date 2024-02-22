IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: Playing XI, weather, pitch report, live-streaming details | All you need to know

IND vs ENG 4th Test: India and England will meet again for the fourth Test starting on Friday (Feb 23) in Ranchi. The hosts are leading the five-match series by 2-1 and will look forward to continuing their winning streak. England, on the other side, will try to win this particular match to remain alive in the series.

The match will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 9:30 am IST. JSCA International Stadium Complex is an international cricket stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand and comes under the Jharkhand State Cricket Association. As it is a relatively big stadium, spinners tend to play a part on the ground. The track also offers the spinners grip and turn.

Here are all the details of the upcoming Test between India and England:

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj and Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Ollie Robinson

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Weather report

The weather forecast for Ranchi from Friday to Tuesday indicates sunny weather conditions with no chance of rain over the next few days. The temperatures in the day will oscillate between 26 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. However, some rain is predicted on the final day, February 27, which may interrupt the match.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Pitch report

Traditionally the pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi has been known for being slow and low, so much so that England Vice-Captain Ollie Pope in his assessment would call it pitch “prepared of soil from Mars”.

The last time a Test match was hosted at the venue in Ranchi, India won by an innings and 202 runs against South Africa with the game ending inside four days.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Squads

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach

