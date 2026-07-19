/IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Why are players wearing black armbands at Lord's?

Players from India and England wore black armbands during the third ODI at Lord’s to pay tribute to cricket legend Garfield Sobers. Before the match began, both teams observed a minute’s silence as the stadium announcer highlighted Sobers’ remarkable achievements.

The former West Indies all-rounder passed away at his home in Barbados on Friday (Jul 17) at the age of 89. Sobers played for the West Indies from 1954 to 1974 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. Across 93 Test matches, he excelled with both bat and ball while also earning a reputation as one of the finest fielders of his generation.

Sobers was a rare cricketer who could bowl left-arm fast-medium, left-arm orthodox spin and left-arm wrist spin. As a batter, he scored 8,032 Test runs at an impressive average of 57.78, including 26 centuries and 30 fifties. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 was the highest individual Test score at the time and remained a world record for 36 years.

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With the ball, Sobers claimed 235 Test wickets at an average of 34.03 and often changed his bowling style to suit different conditions. He also took 109 catches in Tests.

Sobers also enjoyed a strong connection with England. He made his Test debut against England in 1954 at the age of 17 and played his final Test against them in 1974.

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In county cricket, he represented Nottinghamshire from 1968 to 1974 and during that period, he became the first batter to hit six sixes in a single over, achieving the historic feat against Glamorgan bowler Malcolm Nash in 1968.