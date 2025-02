Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to return to the Playing XI for the side ahead of the second ODI against England on Sunday (Feb 9). Kohli, having sustained swelling in his right knee on the morning of the Nagpur ODI opted to sit out with Shreyas Iyer coming in his place. His return was confirmed by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak while speaking in the pre-match press conference on Saturday (Feb 8).

