Bought for a whopping $3.1m (INR 27 crore) at the IPL auction in November last year, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant starred for Team India in the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds, hitting his record third Test hundred in the whites on English soil. Although his form for LSG in IPL 2025 worried his team owner, Sanjiv Goenka, the business tycoon took to his social media handle to laud Pant for his historic feat. Meanwhile, once trolled for publicly lashing out at the former LSG captain KL Rahul last season, Goenka celebrated his team’s results this time.

“Three’s a charm with brilliant centuries from @ybj_19, @ShubmanGill, and now @RishabhPant17. Rishabh reaching his ton with a six speaks volumes about the future of Indian cricket. A commanding start to the series. #INDvsENG,” Goenka wrote on his X handle.

Pant’s 134 headlined day two of the series opener; however, he was not the only one to get to the triple digits. Earlier on day one, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill completed their respective maiden tons on English soil, with Jaiswal scoring a brilliant 101 while Gill notching up 147.

Meanwhile, it was the fourth instance in Indian Test history when three separate batters completed their respective centuries in an innings in an overseas Test – the second time at the same venue (in 2022), and first since 2006 – when Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif hit hundreds against West Indies in Gros Islet.



While Ben Stokes dismissed Jaiswal clean bowled on 101 on day one, Shoaib Bashir and Josh Tongue accounted for Gill and Pant, respectively, on day two.

India all out on 471



After dominating England for nearly four sessions, India lost all momentum just before lunch by losing three wickets quickly, only to lose the remaining ones afterwards.



India was reeling at 430 for three at one stage but got all out on 471, losing the remaining seven wickets for just 41 runs.

