IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah’s absence, Archer’s presence, all too much of risks for India and England

Could India and England risk playing Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, respectively, in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham? Perhaps yes, perhaps no! The question here is, if yes, then why? The latest reports have suggested that Team India could rest Bumrah for the second game starting next Wednesday (Jul 2) to manage his workload, whereas England is contemplating including Archer in the playing XI - a decision former English captain Nasser Hussain feels is risky.

Archer last played a Test match four years ago (in March 2021) against India in Ahmedabad. He, since, has missed all action in the whites due to a recurrence of an elbow issue and a back stress fracture. Having played just seven international matches between March 2021 and May 2024, Archer was away from mainstream cricket for an extended period. However, he returned to action last week, playing his first County match in four years for Sussex against Durham, bowling 18 overs and picking one wicket.



Although his inclusion in the side (for the second Test) has boosted England’s pace attack and morale, Hussain thinks making Archer play a Test match right after he played just one first-class game could ring alarm bells surrounding his fitness.



“Firstly, you have to say it’s good news for Archer and England in that Jof must have been through so much with those [elbow and back injuries], the rehab, the pain, the mental torment of continually getting injured and making comebacks, so it’s great to see him back in the squad, he hasn’t played a Test match for four years. Fundamentally, if you’re an England fan, you should be pleased to see Jofra Archer back in a red ball squad,” Hussain said on Sky Sports News.



“I think it’s too much of a risk this week, but it may have gone so well — I don’t know Jofra Archer’s body — it may have gone so well that they say ‘we’ll play you this week’. Then the problem is, who do you leave out?”

‘It’s a gamble worth taking’



Having captained England and managed players across formats during his time, Nasser knows it takes more than just one game to get into a rhythm for a Test match. Though he backs England to gamble on Archer’s selection, he doesn’t think doing it next week would be the best time.



“I do think it is a gamble worth taking, I just don’t know if it’s worth taking this week. I would do it a week after at Lord’s. He’s only just made his first-class comeback for Sussex for four years this week, where he bowled 18 overs. When Archer’s fully fit, he is one of the best in the world. He is absolutely box office; he has that raw pace. But unfortunately for him, he hasn’t been fully fit for a very long time. So it is a gamble,” he continued.



Bumrah’s case

