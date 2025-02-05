IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: After winning the T20I series 4-1, Team India are now looking to stamp their authority on the ODI series as they take on England on Thursday (Feb 6). As both teams look to build momentum for the Champions Trophy 2025, a win will be vital for both India and England as they take guard at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Ahead of the opening ODI between hosts India and England, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Where to watch the India vs England 1st ODI match on TV?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

When is the India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday (Feb 6).

Which stadium will host the India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will the India vs England 1st ODI match start?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM local time on Thursday (Feb 6) with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM local time.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (first two ODIs), Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI), Varun Chakravarthy

England: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.