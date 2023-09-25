Ind vs Aus: Yuzvendra Chahal shares heartfelt message for R Ashwin after 2nd ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is out of India's ODI setup, lauded R Ashwin after the wily off-spinner's 3 for 41 in the rain-affected second and penultimate game between India and Australia in Indore on Sunday (September 24). Having a 1-0 lead, KL Rahul-led Men in Blue were asked to bat first on a flat track at the Holkar Stadium, Indore and they rode on Shubman Gill's 104, Shreyas Iyer's 105, Rahul's 52 and Suryakumar Yadav's 37-ball 72 to post 399/5.

In reply, Australia's chase got reduced to 317 in 33 overs after the second and final rain break. They never got going as Ashwin (3 for 41) and Ravindra Jadeja (3 for 42), after Prasidh Krishna's early strikes, dismissed the Aussies for 217 in 28.2 overs as the hosts won by 99 runs (DLS method). After Ashwin's brilliant spell, Chahal lauded the senior pro and took to his official account on X to share a heartfelt post.

Chahal wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Ravichandran Ashwin name is enough".

With Axar Patel confirmed to miss the third and final ODI versus Australia, in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27), calls for Ashwin's inclusion in India's CWC 2023 squad has increased following his good performances in the Australia ODIs. As of now, Axar remains the first-choice but if he continues to be unfit, Ashwin might get the nod in the final 15. All teams have to announce their final 15 before September 28.

The third and final ODI will also see the return of regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

