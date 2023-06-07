IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final live for free: How to watch India vs Australia live streaming on mobile, TV, laptop
Story highlights
IND vs AUS WTC Final: The final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and Australia begins on Wednesday, June 7 at the Oval Stadium in London. Check how you can watch the live streaming of the match for free.
IND vs AUS WTC Final: The final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and Australia begins on Wednesday, June 7 at the Oval Stadium in London. Check how you can watch the live streaming of the match for free.
IND vs AUS WTC Final: India and Australia will lock horns on the Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championships Final in London. When it comes to India, it last won a WTC trophy 10 years back in 2013. On the other hand, Australia is playing the WTC Final for the first time. As a newbie to WTC, Australia will look forward to adding the WTC title to their ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy list. India is playing their second successive WTC Final, but they will be hoping for a different result from the last time they lost to New Zealand at Lord’s.
Here are all the live-streaming details of the WTC Final between India and Australia:
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Updated Squads
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)
Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav
WTC 2023 Final: Probable Playing XI
India's Predicted Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Australia's Predicted Playing XI
Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Live streaming details
Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Where will India vs Australia Final match be played?
The India vs Australia Final match will be played at Oval Stadium in London.
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: At what time India vs Australia Final Day 1 match be played?
The India vs Australia Final Day 1 match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Wednesday, June 7.
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia WTC Final match in India?
Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia.
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Live streaming for free
You can watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match live for free in India using these three different ways:
JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play Store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.
Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access the free Livestream of the IND vs AUS WTC Final match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.
Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.
Plans for Jio Prepaid Users
Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity
Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity
Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity
Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity
Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity
Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity
Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1-year validity
Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1-year validity
For Airtel Users-
Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity
Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity
For Vi Users-
Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity
Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity