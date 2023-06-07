IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final live for free: How to watch India vs Australia live streaming on mobile, TV, laptop

IND vs AUS WTC Final: India and Australia will lock horns on the Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championships Final in London. When it comes to India, it last won a WTC trophy 10 years back in 2013. On the other hand, Australia is playing the WTC Final for the first time. As a newbie to WTC, Australia will look forward to adding the WTC title to their ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy list. India is playing their second successive WTC Final, but they will be hoping for a different result from the last time they lost to New Zealand at Lord’s.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the WTC Final between India and Australia:

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Live streaming details

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Where will India vs Australia Final match be played?

The India vs Australia Final match will be played at Oval Stadium in London.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: At what time India vs Australia Final Day 1 match be played?

The India vs Australia Final Day 1 match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Wednesday, June 7.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia WTC Final match in India?

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Live streaming for free

You can watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match live for free in India using these three different ways: