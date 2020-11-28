IND vs AUS: Virat and Co. fined 20% of match fee for slow over rate in Sydney

Indian players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for taking more than the allotted time for bowling their overs during the first ODI against hosts Australia on Friday in Sydney.

Match referee David Boon penalised Virat and Co. after the team was found one over short of their target in the stipulated time. The referee penalised the team after the conclusion of the match.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

Indian cricket team’s Australia tour of 2020-21 was off to the worst possible start as the Men in Blue, in retro jersey, suffered a crushing 66-run defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday.

Skipper Virat Kohli blamed India's poor fielding during the match. The team dropped some significant catches that could have changed the course of the game.

Due to poor fielding and bowling effort, Australia posed their highest ODI total against India by putting 374/6 on the board.