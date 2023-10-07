IND vs AUS live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 India vs Australia live on laptop, mobile APP

IND vs AUS live streaming: India and Australia will meet each other in the fifth match of the 2023 ICC World Cup on Sunday (Oct 8). The match is slated to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will be looking to become the fourth consecutive host nation to win the tournament, a run which began when they lifted the trophy themselves in 2011.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday asserted that his team has a 'plan' to tackle Indian spinners in the opening Cricket World Cup match, saying the victory in the third ODI at Rajkot had made the bunch a 'confident' lot ahead of the blockbuster clash.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Australia match to be played?- Date

The India vs Australia match will be played on Sunday, October 8.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Australia match will be played?- Time

The India vs Australia match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Australia match be played?- Venue

The India vs Australia match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of India vs Australia match?

The live-telecast of the India vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs Australia match online?

The India vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.



IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey/Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c)

