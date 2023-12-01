IND vs AUS 5th T20: Weather and pitch report from Bengaluru ahead of India vs Australia 5th T20 match

IND vs AUS 5th T20 weather and pitch report: India and Australia will square off in the fifth and last T20 game of the five-match series on Sunday (Dec 3). The match is slated to take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:00 pm IST.

Australia won the 3rd T20 match against India, taking the scoreboard to 2-1. Glenn Maxwell almost single-handedly led an extraordinary run chase from Australia as they beat India by five wickets in the third game of the five-match series. The fourth match of the series was held on Dec 1.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Weather update

As per AccuWeather, there is a chance of light rain in Bengaluru on the match day on Dec 3. With 55 per cent precipitation, air will have 75 per cent humidity with wind speed of 23 km/h. The maximum temperature can go up to 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Pitch report

What makes the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium different is its size. It is one of the smaller international stadiums in India, which is why run-scoring is relatively easy here. The pitch also tends to help this, with the wicket largely being flat, although it can occasionally aid the spinners.

The average first innings total here is around 265 meaning we could see a number of high-scoring matches. When it comes to batting first, a total of 12 matches have been won and when it comes to chasing, 14 matches have been won.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Full squads

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS): Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Live-streaming details

The India vs Australia 5th T20 match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Here are all the live-streaming details of the 5th T20I match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa