/IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India vs Australia match live streaming in India?

After a big defeat at the MCG, Team India will aim to make a strong comeback in the third T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday (Nov 2). The hosts currently lead the five-match series 1-0, with the opening game in Canberra abandoned due to rain. Josh Hazlewood set up Australia’s win with an excellent spell of 3/13 in the second T20I on Friday. After choosing to bowl first, captain Mitch Marsh’s decision worked well as Hazlewood’s early breakthroughs helped his team to restrict India to 125 in 18.4 overs. Marsh then top-scored with 46 runs and helped his team to seal the win.

India will now look to bounce back in the third match, while Australia will look to solidify its position in the ongoing series. As the crucial clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live streaming details

When and where is India vs Australia, 3rd T20I?

The third game of the five-match T20I series between India and Australia is scheduled for Nov 2 (Sunday) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The match will start at 1:45 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Australia, 3rd T20I?

India vs Australia 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream India vs Australia, 3rd T20I?

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Squads

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahli Beardman, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe and Tanveer Sangha