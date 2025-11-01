/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20Is, Babar tops the list, check where Rohit Sharma stands

From Rohit Sharma to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20 Internationals. This list also includes Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Paul Stirling
The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters with most runs in T20Is. In 130 matches, Babar has scored 4,234 runs at a strike rate of 128.77. His tally also includes 36 half-centuries and three centuries.
The former Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features second on this list. During his T20I career, Rohit played 159 matches and scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a brilliant strike rate of 140.89.
Former Indian batting star Virat Kohli is next on this list with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at a strike rate of 137.04. His tally also includes 38 half-centuries.
England’s explosive batter, Jos Buttler, features fourth on this with 3,869 runs in 144 T20I matches. His tally also includes a single century and 28 half-centuries.
Ireland's opener Paul Stirling features fifth on this elite list. In 153 T20Is, he has scored 3,710 runs at an average of 26.69.