Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20Is, Babar tops the list, check where Rohit Sharma stands

Published: Nov 01, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 16:53 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20 Internationals. This list also includes Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and Paul Stirling

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4,234 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4,234 runs

The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, tops the list of batters with most runs in T20Is. In 130 matches, Babar has scored 4,234 runs at a strike rate of 128.77. His tally also includes 36 half-centuries and three centuries.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 4,231 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 4,231 runs

The former Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, features second on this list. During his T20I career, Rohit played 159 matches and scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a brilliant strike rate of 140.89.

Virat Kohli (India) - 4,188 runs
(Photograph: Cricket Australia)

Virat Kohli (India) - 4,188 runs

Former Indian batting star Virat Kohli is next on this list with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at a strike rate of 137.04. His tally also includes 38 half-centuries.

Jos Buttler (England) - 3,869 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 3,869 runs

England’s explosive batter, Jos Buttler, features fourth on this with 3,869 runs in 144 T20I matches. His tally also includes a single century and 28 half-centuries.

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 3,710 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 3,710 runs

Ireland's opener Paul Stirling features fifth on this elite list. In 153 T20Is, he has scored 3,710 runs at an average of 26.69.

