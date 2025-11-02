India beat Australia by five wickets in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday (Nov 2). Chasing 186 runs in 20 overs, Washington Sundar played a brilliant innings of 49 not out, while Tilak Varma (29), Jitesh Sharma (22*) and Abhishek Sharma (25) made important contributions to guide their team to victory. For Australia, Nathan Ellis picked up three important wickets, while Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis took one wicket each. With this win, India level the five-match T20I series with 1-1.

What happened in the match?

After winning the toss, India sent Australia in to bat. The hosts got off to a poor start, losing Travis Head (6), captain Mitchell Marsh (11) and Josh Inglis (1) inside the powerplay. However, Tim David (74) and Marcus Stoinis (64) rescued the innings with a solid partnership and guided Australia to a total of 186/6. Matthew Short also added an unbeaten 26 towards the end of the innings.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was pick of the bowlers, taking three important wickets for 35 runs, while Varun Chakaravarthy claimed 2/33.

Chasing a target of 186, Washington Sundar played a brilliant innings of 49 not out, while Tilak Varma (29), Abhishek Sharma (25) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (24) were the other main contributors. Jitesh Sharm also added an unbeaten 22 at the end to help his team to seal the victory.