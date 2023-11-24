IND vs AUS 2nd T20 FREE live streaming: How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 match live on mobile APP, TV

IND vs AUS 2nd T20 FREE live streaming: India and Australia will square off in the second T20 game of the five-match series on Sunday (Nov 26). The match is slated to take place at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram at 7:00 pm IST. India won the first match by 2 wickets in a chase of 209 runs.

After the triumph, India achieved a special feat as they have now become the side with the most successful run-chases of 200 or more in the shortest format of the game. India went past the finish line for the fifth time during a run-chase of 200 or more, surpassing South Africa's tally (4).

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Live-streaming details

The India vs Australia 2nd T20 match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Here are all the live-streaming details of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia:

India vs Australia T20I Live Streaming: Where to watch the Ind Vs Aus 2nd T20I match free live streaming on Mobile App?

Ind Vs Aus 2nd T20I series will be broadcast on Jio Cinema for free in India.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: When is the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?- Date

The 2nd T20 match between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 26.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: When will the 2nd T20Imatch will start between India and Australia?- Time

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Where is the 2nd T20I match will be played between India and Australia?- Venue

The 2nd T20 match between India and Australia will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Where to watch the live broadcast of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: How to watch the live-streaming of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Here's the full schedule for the India vs Australia T20I series:

Thursday (Nov 23), IND vs AUS 1st T20I, Vishakhapatnam, 7 pm IST - India won by 2 wickets



Sunday (Nov 26), IND vs AUS 2nd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram, 7 pm IST



Tuesday (Nov 28), IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Guwahati, 7 pm IST



Friday (Dec 1), IND vs AUS 4th T20I, Raipur, 7 pm IST



Sunday (Dec 3), IND vs AUS 5th T20I, Bengaluru, 7 pm IST

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.