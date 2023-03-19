IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's five-for hands Australia big win in Vizag, series level

Mitchell Starc’s ninth five-for in ODIs helped Australia win the second match against India by ten wickets in Vizag on Sunday. With this win, the three-match series is tied at one-all, while Chennai will host the the decider on March 22nd. Travis Head and make-shift opener Cameron Green chased down the mere total of 118 in 11 overs.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Australia had India’s back against the wall from the word go. After traumatising India in the first ODI with his new ball exploits, Starc began from where he had – accounting for India’s top three inside the fifth over of the innings. Trapping Suryakumar Yadav on a first-ball duck was the highlight of the three.

However, soon after Steve Smith plucked a blinder at the first slip to remove Hardik Pandya. Virat Kohli, who scored 31, followed him while Starc and Abbott tore into India’s tail to dismiss them on 117. While Abbott returned with three wickets, veteran Starc picked a five-wicket haul.

The chase, as expected, went Australia’s way as both openers went berserk. After taking down both Indian seamers with the flood of boundaries inside the first six overs, Mitchell Marsh went after Hardik Pandya, hitting him for three clean massive sixes in this first over. With this, he also completed his fifty off 27 balls.

Travis Head then carried the momentum in Axar Patel’s second over by hitting two successive fours. Marsh on the other end didn’t slow down as he whacked left-arm unorthodox Kuldeep Yadav for a monstrous hit over the deep mid wicket area. It was about time before they wrapped up the formalities and handed Australia a massive ten wicket-win in Vizag.