IND vs AUS 2023: Mitchell Starc likely to be out of Nagpur Test following finger injury

Ace Australian bowler Mitchell Starc has indicated that he could miss the first Test against India in Nagpur that starts on February 9th, following his finger injury. Starc’s left hand’s middle finger got injured during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa that ruled him out from the following match at the SCG as well. With doubts rising over his participation in the all-important Border-Gavaskar trophy, Starc addressed the issue and informed it is unlikely he will be fit in time for the first Test.

The seamer said he will get a better clarity about the extent of his injury by the end of this month. Alongside Starc, all-rounder Cameron Green also suffered a hand injury in the same match, ruling him out from the Sydney game. Though both are unlikely to feature in the first Test, they could still play some role in the matches to follow.

Speaking to AAP at the launch of Amazon Prime’s ‘The Test’ documentary, Starc said, "That is probably likely (I will miss the first Test). We will see how we are placed at the end of the month. Hopefully I am there for the second Test if they want to play me. Maybe I can make some footmarks for Gazza (Lyon) or something. We will see how the finger is."

Meanwhile, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins also spoke on the possible bowling line-up on the sub-continent tracks during the Test series. Hinting they might ploy the two seamers-two spinners’ strategy against India, Cummins added there would be no workload concerns. The fast bowler further said having the luxury of part-timers in Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, Australia could use them on those turning pitches.

"Over there, you pick two spinners. You think it is going to be quite a spinning wicket," Cummins said.

"Travis Head, Marnus (Labuschagne), Smudge (Steve Smith). They all come into it a bit more. Generally if you are picking two spinners you are not expecting it to be a long game," he added.