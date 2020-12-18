IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: Australia displays slowest innings against India

Hosts Australia had a strong start with the ball on Day 2 after folding India for 244 after scalping four wickets for just 11 runs.

However, Indian bowlers put Virat and Co. on driver's seat during the second day after restricting the Aussies for 191 giving the visitors a lead of 53 runs. Warner's absence left a huge void in Australia's batting order which struggled to keep the scoreboard moving.

ALSO READ: Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's 'leaves' and 'no run' calls leave Twitterati in splits

The opening pair of Matthew Wade and Joe Burns were removed in quick succession by Jasprit Bumrah. At one stage, when Australia were at 87/5, the hosts were progressing at the run rate of 1.83, which was the slowest Test innings on home soil in the last 3 years.

In 2017, Australia progressed at the run rate of 2.11 against England at the MCG.

Twin blows from Bumrah, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav helped India stay on top for the most of the day. Except for Marnus Labuschagne, all batsmen looked uncomfortable on the crease.

ALSO READ: Netizens troll Prithvi Shaw for poor performance with bat and dropping a vital catch

Labuschagne scored a gritty 47 off 119 deliveries to help Australia post 191 runs on board in the first innings. Along with Labuschagne, skipper Tim Paine looked solid with the willow as he scored an unbeaten 73.

India started with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal in the second innings but lost the former after Pat Cummins bowled the youngster for four. India sent Jasprit Bumrah at number 3 as a night watchman. Both Bumrah and Agarwal saw off the last few overs of the day as India ended at 9/1 with a lead of 62 runs.