IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Rinku Singh exacts revenge on Australia but why did his six did not count? | Know More

Team India exacted a small revenge on the Australia team on Thursday (Nov 23) as they got the better of them in the curtain-raiser of the T20I series in Visakhapatnam. Yet to heal from the ODI World Cup final defeat against the Aussies, India beat their opposite number by two wickets in a thrilling finally as Suryakumar Yadav (80) and Rinku Singh (unbeaten 22) laid the foundation for the win. However, in an interesting decision by the officials, Rinku Singh's six of the last ball did not count as India won with a ball to spare.



Why did the six did not count?

Needing one run of the final ball, bowler Sean Abbott bowled a no-ball that was dispatched by Rinku for the winning six. However, according to International Cricket Council (ICC) laws, the match gets over once the target is reached. Since Abbott’s no-ball turned out to be the winning moment of the match, with the ball yet to touch Rinku’s bat, the latter phase of play for considered irrelevant and the six did not count.

What happened in the final over?

Needing seven runs to win in the final over with five wickets in hand, India were in the box seat to win the match. With a four of the first delivery from Rinku, the equation was in India’s favour and needed three runs in five balls. However, he would then rotate the strike with a single run to returning Axar Patel, but things went against India. This turned out to be a big moment as India would lose three consecutive wickets (no hat-trick as there were two runouts).

Both Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh were run out but handed a strike to Rinku for the final ball. However, the final ball scenario handed India a win by narrow two wickets despite entering the ultimate over with five wickets in hand.