IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming for FREE: When & where to watch India vs Australia live for free in India

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming for FREE: India is all prepared to compete against Australia in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI match is scheduled for Friday, September 21 in Mohali. The ODI series comes after India claimed a comfortable victory in the Asia Cup 2023. A lot is at stake in India's final white-ball assignment against Australia in the lead-up to the ICC World Cup 2023. All three matches will be hosted by India.

The World Cup hosts have named two squads for the ODI series against the five-time champions.

It is to be noted that captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Virat Kohli will be missing from the first two matches. The team will be led by KL Rahul (Captain) and Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain). However, the four players will play the third ODI.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Details:

Date and day: 22 September 2023, Friday

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 01:30 pm IST

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming:

Here's everything you need to know about IND vs AUS 1st ODI live streaming details.

What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI start?

The first ODI match between India and Australia will start at 1:30 pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st ODI live in India?

Cricket enthusiasts can watch the live telecast of IND vs AUS 1st ODI on Sports 18.

Where can you watch the IND vs AUS 1st ODI live in India for Free?

Fans can live stream the first ODI match between India and Australia for free on the JioCinema website and app.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Squads:

India:

For First two ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

For third & final ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(With inputs from agencies)

