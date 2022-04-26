'In the end it was 1-1': Kieron Pollard reacts to Krunal Pandya's unique send-off for him in MI vs LSG clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to get off the mark in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they continue to endure a forgetful campaign this year. Rohit Sharma & Co. have lost their first eight matches in a row in what has been a disastrous start for the five-time champions.

Mumbai Indians slipped to their eighth successive defeat in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI failed to chase down the target of 169 runs as they were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs by the LSG bowlers, who produced an excellent combined effort.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for LSG as he picked up a three-wicket haul in the game, including the prized scalp of Kieron Pollard. Krunal stole the show with his performance but his unique send-off for Pollard became one of the talking points of the game.

After dismissing him, Krunal jumped on Pollard's back and gave his former Mumbai Indians teammate a kiss on his head. The duo, who share a great bond off the pitch, often enjoy on-field banter with each other. Pollard recently took to Instagram to react to Krunal's unique send-off.

"@krunalpandya_official welcome to the collection of wkts… you know how serious I am with my bowling. In the end it was 1-1. #myboy . #greatfriendship #camaraderie . All good fun," wrote the Mumbai Indians star in an Instagram post.

Krunal was criticised by a few for his send-off to Pollard as his reaction was deemed overboard. However, Pollard has now cleared the air and made it clear that he took the gesture in a lighter way. Both Pollard and Krunal were part of the MI dressing room for six seasons before the Indian all-rounder moved to LSG this year.

While Mumbai Indians are yet to win their first match in IPL 2022, debutants Lucknow Super Giants have enjoyed an eventful campaign with five wins in eight matches so far this season.