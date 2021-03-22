'Important for players other than Leo to score goals', says Ronald Koeman

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was delighted with the team's performance against Real Sociedad. He was impressed with the team easing the scoring burden on Lionel Messi after his side hammered Sociedad 6-1 away from home in La Liga on Sunday with four different goalscorers.

Messi now has 23 goals in the league after scoring a brace in Sunday's match. However, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele scored in the match and Sergino Dest also found the back of the net twice in the match.

"It's always important for players other than Leo to score goals. That way it's much harder to defend against us," Koeman told reporters.

"In a difficult game like this one it's vital you are effective in the box and it's also crucial to go in front to ensure your opponents leave you more space. Once we went ahead we really punished them," he said.

"The most important thing today was the image we gave, it proved that we will go all out to try and win everything we can."

The three Spanish giants (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid) are very much in the La Liga title race and is set for a thrilling end with just 10 games remaining.

Koeman added: "Every game from now on for us, Atletico and Real will be difficult. It's going to be very exciting until the end of the season and we just have to keep on playing as we are."

