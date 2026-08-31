/Imam-ul-Haq accused of using ink to fake toe injury during 2025 NZ tour: Reports

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was ruled out of the concluded second Test against England at Lord’s due to a calf strain. After sustaining the injury during the first innings of the series opener at Headingley, Imam batted twice in the Tests but did not bat even once during the second match. His absence hurt Pakistan as they lost the Test by 194 runs and conceded the three-match series (2-0) with one game to go. However, startling revelations have surfaced, accusing Imam of using ink to fake his toe injury during the 2025 New Zealand tour, with the PCB reportedly considering a ban.

Former PCB selection committee chairman Mohammad Wasim also narrated an instance on the same lines after Imam did not come out to bat in the first innings at Lord’s. He said during his time with Pakistan Cricket in 2022, the team physio warned Wasim of Imam’s deliberate tactics of faking injuries to avoid playing, which he eventually discovered soon after.

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A Geo News report, also carried by several publications, shed light on a hidden controversy which could potentially tarnish PCB and Imam’s reputation internationally. During Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025, the PCB inquiry committee found Imam responsible for allegedly faking an injury midway through the series.

Allegations of Ink and Misrepresentation

The incident happened on March 28 when the left-handed opener suffered a blow to his right toe. While the X-ray report showed no evidence of Imam suffering any fracture or a subsequent toe injury, he continued to complain of severe pain and discolouration. Things took an interesting turn after being asked to avoid walking, Imam allegedly walked around 500 meters to attend an iftar gathering.

The inquiry report also reportedly claimed that when the team doctor cleaned Imam’s toe with chemically treated paper, the alleged injury mark (black colour) disappeared, with the report describing it as ‘not a natural blood mark but ink or marker.’

Inquiry Recommended a Full Ban

The report also states that the team officials informed the inquiry committee that Imam limped while walking in front of the medical staff but walked normally when he was away from them. Although Imam denied all allegations, the PCB committee reportedly found his explanation inconsistent with the medical evidence and other findings.

The sources close to the information concluded that there was no medical basis to declare that Imam was unfit for New Zealand ODIs, while also accusing him of 'fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting symptoms and misleading medical staff' and of 'deliberately attempting to make himself unavailable for the opening ODI.’