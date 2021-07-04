'I'm not convinced with this theory': Kapil Dev not in favour of additions in squads

Several reports on Saturday suggested that Team India are looking to call Prithvi Shaw from Sri Lanka in order to replace injured Shubman Gill for the upcoming England Test series. However, World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev is not in favour of this decision.

The legendary all-rounder feels that the current India squad in England already have the likes of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul and calling up a player, who is not in the squad will not reflect nicely on the management's part and will be an 'insult' to the players who are already a part of the tour.

"I don't think there is any need for it. There should be some respect for the selectors too. They have picked a team and I'm sure it wouldn't have happened without their (Shastri and Kohli) consultation. I mean, you have two such big opening batsmen in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Do you really need a third option? I don't think it's right," Kapil said on the 'Wah Cricket' show on ABP News.

"I'm not convinced with this theory. The team that they've picked already has openers so I think they should be the ones to play. Otherwise, it's insulting for the players who are already in the team."

"I want that the captain and the management should have a say, but not at the expense of over-ruling the selectors and say that 'these are the players we need'. In that case, we don't even need selectors. I am feeling a bit odd knowing that something like this has happened, because if it has, it demeans the selectors and their role," he said.

"Only Virat and Ravi can say that. I feel that this is a wrong set-up to enter. The players you have backed, you cannot demean them. They are big players and I wouldn't want something like this to happen. No need for any unnecessary controversy."