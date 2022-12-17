'I'll tell my kids...': Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol on facing Messi at the World Cup

Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol has said he was glad to have played against Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in the World Cup semifinal and that he will tell his kids about it.

"It was a nice experience even though I played against him in the club last season. He is a completely different type of player in the club and in the national team," said the defender.

"I am glad that I played against him even though we lost. It's a great experience, and one day I'll tell my kids that I played against the best player in history. I guess we will beat him next time."

Gvardiol has been of the brightest stars of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 20-year-old looked far more mature than his age and played like a man possessed throughout Croatia's run in the tournament. His performances have attracted attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world which will be looking to avail his services soon.

Despite having a stellar tournament, Gvardiol came second-best against Lionel Messi in the semi-final encounter, as have many prized defenders of the past. While many thought a youngster with a pedigree of Gvardiol will be able to keep Messi silent, the Argentine pulled one of the moments of the World Cup against him.

Messi torpedoed through the heart of Croatian midfield and engaged with Gvardiol outside the penalty box. The defender did not do a whole lot by staying on his feet and pushing Messi to the outside.

However, the seven-times Ballon d'Or winner managed to beat Gvardiol inside the box and place a laser-sharp pass at the feet of Julian Alvarez who slotted the ball to the back of the net.

Messi scored one and assisted one while playing a major part in another as Argentina steamrolled the Croatian challenge 3-0 to give their talisman a chance at achieving greatness for posterity.

Croatia dominated the game early one with their compact shape. It was only after Messi began dragging Gvardiol, arguably the best defender of the tournament from his left-centre-back position and into the midfield, that the game changed.

This allowed Argentina to knock the ball behind the Croatian defence with Julian Alvarez galloping forward, inviting goalkeeper Livakovic to foul him and earn a penalty.

Before heading home, Gvardiol has one last challenge left as his team plays the third-place playoff against Morocco on Saturday. The 2018 runners-up will look to win the playoff and end the campaign on a high.

