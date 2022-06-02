I'll never, ever apologise, says ex-Aussie coach Justin Langer on his leadership style being 'too intense'

Justin Langer did a reasonably good job as the Australian men's cricket team's head coach from early 2018 to 2022. Under Langer, Australia revamped post the infamous ball-tampering saga and went onto draw the Ashes 2019, reach the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup, dominated at home versus Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan and won the Ashes 2021/22 and last year's T20 World Cup, in the UAE.

However, he stepped down as the head coach in February 2022 after reports started flowing in that his leadership style was 'too intense' for the national players (especially the younger brigade). Recently, the former opener opined on the criticism and said that he will 'never ever apologise' for his methods as a coach.

"It's really ironic, well not ironic, but it's the way of the world, I guess. On finishing with the Australian team, there was a talk I was too serious, too intense for some of the younger players. But that's what I learned. There's a famous incident where in the last Test (against India in Brisbane, 2021) I told Marnus Labuschagne not to walk out with a toasted ham and cheese sandwich in his hand, and it became headlines," Langer told Kim Beazley, Governor of Western Australia, in an interview.

Langer further went onto add that he would not have reached the place he is in today had he not been coached in the similar manner by his predecessors.

"You imagine Allan Border or Steve Waugh letting us ... it would not happen because we were walking out to battle and representing our country. We were walking out to win and make Australians proud of what we were doing, and I will never, ever apologise for that. It was how we were brought up and I wouldn't be here now if I hadn't have been brought up like that. It was an awesome grounding with great leadership and mentors," added Langer, who represented the Baggy Greens in 106 Tests.

Langer has now been succeeded by Andrew McDonald as the Aussie head coach whereas Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch continue to lead Australia in Tests and limited-overs, respectively.