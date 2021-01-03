'If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come': Queensland government

Many reports suggest that Team India are reluctant to travel to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test versus hosts Australia due to the harsher bio-security rules in Queensland. However, the members of the Queensland government have added to the drama as they said that Team India should not enter the state if they are unwilling to coordinate with the protocols that have been laid out.

"If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come," Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

According to Tim Mander, who is Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister, there's no room for ignoring the protocols and that every individual would have to go through the same drill.

"If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn't come. The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple," Mander said.

The controversy began after source in the Indian team revealed that the players are not keen to go into quarantine at the end of the tour.

"If you look at it, we were quarantined for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," a source in the Indian team told Cricbuzz.

He further opined, "We aren't keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead, we don't mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home.

"We understand the complexity of what's happening currently. Cricket Australia and we have cooperated at every step with regards to following the protocols within the bubble. But we were expecting to be treated in the same vein as 'normal Australians' in terms of restrictions once we completed that initial quarantine in Sydney," the source added.