'If Rohit does well..': Shoaib Akhtar sparks split-captaincy debate

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that India-Australia's Test series will be Rohit Sharma's "best chance" in the absence of skipper Kohli to stake a claim for captaincy in one of the limited-overs formats.

People have been urging for split captaincy ever since Rohit Sharma's fifth IPL trophy win with Mumbai Indians. He also led India to an Asia Cup title in Virat Kohli's absence.

Shoaib Akhtar feels that Rohit might be given the reigns of Test squad even though Ajinkya Rahane is the vice-captain.

While speaking to PTI, Akhtar said: "My take on it is pretty simple. From what I know Virat is very keen to take the team forward. It all depends on how fatigued he is feeling. He has been playing non-stop since 2010, has got 70 centuries and a mountain of runs under his belt."

"If he is feeling fatigued, then he should think about giving the leadership role to Rohit is one of the formats (preferably T20s).

"I could see the boredom on his face during the IPL, may be it was because of the bio-bubble situation, he seemed a bit stressed out. It all depends on how he feels. Rohit has been ready for captaincy for a while."

Rohit will be up against one of the best bowling attacks in the world. He will be facing lethal spearheads like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Rohit will be rested for the limited-overs series against the Aussies but will be a part of the Test squad.

"Rohit is one of the greatest batsmen India has produced. Now he also understands the real value of his talent.

"Australia will be his best chance to prove himself as captain. He should grab it with both hands. He has the talent and ability to lead the team. It will be a tough test for India, and I would look for these kind of situations as a player.

"The whole world would be looking at Rohit as captain and batsman. If he does well for himself and the team, then there should be a debate about split captaincy."