ICC World Cup Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When & where to watch closing ceremony LIVE in India

ICC World Cup Final Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: After a month of thrilling cricket matches, India and Australia are the top two teams who qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup Final 2023. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final match on Sunday (Nov 19).

India and Australia reached the final after defeating New Zealand and South Africa.

The World Cup final will feature a closing ceremony with various performances ahead of the India vs Australia clash. Indian Air Force's aerobatic team will perform an air show during the World Cup closing ceremony. The 15-minute performance will comprise nine aircraft.

The World Cup closing ceremony will also witness the presence of many prominent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi might attend the India vs Australia final match. ICC has also invited Australian PM Anthony Albanese to watch the World Cup Final. Veteran cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag will also grace the occasion. Hardik Pandya and Yuzevendra Chahal will also be present during the closing ceremony and the match. Levitating singer Dua Lipa will perform at the closing ceremony, according to reports.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the World Cup final closing ceremony.

World Cup Final Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Details

When is the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony?

The ICC World Cup final closing ceremony is on Sunday (Nov 19) before the India vs Australia World Cup final match.

What time will the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony start?

The ICC World Cup final closing ceremony will commence at 12:30 pm IST on Sunday (Nov 19).

Where will the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony take place?

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony in India. It will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony LIVE in India at 12:30 pm IST on Sunday (Nov 19).

