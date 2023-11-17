ODI World Cup 2023: Dua Lipa to perform at the closing ceremony

With the Cricket World Cup 2023 coming to an end, there is some exciting news for sports fans as organisers have ensured there is enough high-profile glam to kickstart the last showdown. “Levitating” singer Dua Lipa has been roped in for the closing ceremony of the World Cup. The final match will be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

It is pegged to be a huge match between India and Australia as the two get together for the final battle for the World Cup trophy. In a video posted on X, Dua Lipa was asked about her choice of song for the event. She was also asked a few questions about cricketers like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, etc. In the video, Dua can be heard revealing that she is most likely to perform her song “Physical”.