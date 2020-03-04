ICC women's T20 World Cup: India are set to face England in semifinals

Indian women's team are set to face England in the first semifinals clash on Thursday. The match will be played on Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

The 'Women in Blue' are having a dream-run in this years ICC T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet and Co are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They started their campaign by defeating the defending Champs and hosts Australia by 17 runs.

The second match was played against Bangladesh, India won the match by 18 runs. Indian women's team had a close encounter against the New Zealand women's team. But the Indian side managed to win by 3 runs.

India topped their table after beating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

England women's team started their campaign with a loss against South Africa (SA topped their table). They were defeated by 6 wickets.

But the English side was back on track after thrashing Thailand by 98 runs. They defeated Pakistan and West Indies by 42 and 46 runs respectively.

England's bowling attack has been world-class whereas India's Shafali Verma is leading the mighty Indian batting side. India and England, both have managed to defend their totals well.

The weather is predicted to play spoilsport as heavy rains lash East Australia.

Final two matches (Pakistan women's team vs Thailand women's team and South Africa women's team vs West Indies women's team) were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to the rain. India and England will have a reserve day just in case the rain spoils the match.

Squads:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

England: Amy Ellen Jones(wicket-keeper), Danielle Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (captain), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natalie Sciver, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers