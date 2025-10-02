/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to start on winning note

Bangladesh Women started their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign with a confident 7-wicket victory over Pakistan Women at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday (Oct 2). Their bowlers set the tone by bowling out Pakistan for just 129 runs and later, batters chased down the target comfortably to give Bangladesh a winning start to the tournament. The run chase wasn’t smooth at first, as Bangladesh slipped to 23/2 in the opening 10 overs, but debutant Rubya Haider (54) and skipper Nigar Sultana (23) steadied the innings with a crucial stand. After Sultana’s dismissal, Sobhana Mostary joined Rubya and together they guided Bangladesh to the target with ease and sealed a dominant win.

Pakistan, after choosing to bat first, were bowled out for just 129 runs in 38.3 overs. Their batting lineup collapsed quickly, with Rameen Shamim scoring the highest runs at 23 from 39 balls, while captain Fatima Sana also added 22 from 33. Bangladesh’s bowlers dominated the innings from the start, as Marufa Akter removed Omaima Sohail (0) and Sidra Amin(0) in the opening over.

Although Muneeba Ali (17) and Shamim tried to steady the innings with a 42-run stand, but Bangladesh's Nahida Akter dismissed both the batters in back-to-back overs. Aliya Riaz (13), Sidra Nawaz (15), and Diana Baig (16) also showed some resistance, but could convert their starts to big scores. For Bangladesh, off-spinner Shorna Akter was the pick of the bowlers with an excellent spell of 3.3 overs, giving away just 5 runs and taking 3 wickets.

Chasing 130, Bangladesh's run chase wasn’t smooth at first, as they lost both the openers inside the powerplay. Diana Baig bowled brilliantly, dismissing Fargana Hoque for just 2 runs and after few overs, they also lost Sharmin (10). Bangladesh slipped to 23/2 in the opening 10 overs, but debutant Rubya Haider (54) and skipper Nigar Sultana (23) steadied the innings with a crucial stand.

After Sultana’s dismissal, Sobhana Mostary joined Rubya and scored some quick runs and she also sealed the win for her team with an unbeaten 24 off 18 balls. Bangladesh will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches.

