ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma jump one rank each as Babar Azam plummets

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had a prolific outing in red-ball cricket. The young southpaw played some heroic knocks against Australia and England. Indian opener Rohit Sharma also showed his masterclass during the Test series against England and he became the top scorer in the four-match Test series against Root and Co. with 345 runs, on the other hand, Pant scored 270 runs.

Due to their performance, both of them have witnessed a jump in a rank in the ICC's latest Test batting rankings, while, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has dropped down by three spots and is now at Rank 9 in the Test chart.

The duo (Rohit and Rishabh) are tied for the sixth spot with New Zealand's Henry Nicholls, who had a prolific outing in the Test series against Pakistan, on 747 points.

The reason behind Babar plummeting down the ranks is after he was out on a golden duck in the first Test match against Zimbabwe.

There is no change in the top five ranking Test batsmen, with Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (919 points) on top followed by Steve Smith (891), Marnus Labuschagne (878), Joe Root (831) and Virat Kohli (814).

Babar, however, could bounce back if he scores prolifically against Zimbabwe in upcoming matches.