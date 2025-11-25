ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check team India’s full match schedule. Dates, stadium and key fixtures

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday (November 25) announced the schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Defending champions India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group (Group A). The two arch-rivals will lock horns in Colombo on February 15. The tournament is set to begin from February 7 and the final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8, while the semi-finals will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata. In case, Pakistan reaches the final, the match will be played in Colombo. A total of 20 teams will be taking part in the tournament. Rohit Sharma has been named as the Tournament Ambassador.

Check team India’s full match schedule. Dates, stadium and key fixtures

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Defending champions India will open their campaign against USA on the opening day of the tournament in Mumbai. The Men in Blue will then face Namibia on February 12 in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Their third encounter in the group stage will be against their arch-rivals, Pakistan on February 15, which will be played in Colombo at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. In their last group stage match, they will lock horns against Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

February 7: India vs USA in Mumbai at 7:00pm

February 12: India vs Namibia in Delhi at 7:00pm

February 15: India vs Pakistan in Colombo at 7:00pm

February 18: India vs Netherlands in Ahmedabad at 7:00pm

Here's how the groups look like for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C:England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy