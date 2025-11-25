/ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India to play Pakistan on THIS date in Colombo; final to be held in Ahmedabad

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday (November 25) announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026. Defending champions India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group. The two countries will lock horns in Colombo on February 15. The tournament is set to begin from February 7 and the final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8, while the semi-finals will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata. In case, Pakistan reaches the final, the match will be played in Colombo.

Rohit Sharma announced as Tournament Ambassador for ICC Men’s T20WorldCup2026

Speaking at the event, Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) said, “It’s my honour to announce that @ImRo45 is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming @T20WorldCup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On being announced as the Tournament Ambassador, Rohit Sharma said, "It's a huge honour to be an ambassador for the event. I was told that no one's being an ambassador while playing. Hopefully we create the magic like last year, with a different set of boys. It's a huge task to win this World Cup. I played this tournament for 18 years. After winning the first, there was a drought. We saw the happiness spread in the country with the sport we play.”

Here's a look at the venues for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Here's how the groups look like for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C:England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy