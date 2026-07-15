/ICC ODI all-rounders rankings: Axar Patel storms into top 10 after England heroics

India all-rounder Axar Patel has storm into the top 10 of the latest ICC Men’s ODI all-rounder rankings after an outstanding display in the opening ODI against England in Birmingham. Axar climbed three places to ninth following his match-winning all-round performance, as the left-arm spinner claimed four wickets before scoring a quickfire 57 off 52 balls, helping India secure a six-wicket victory on Tuesday.

His impressive outing also brought significant gains in the other rankings. Axar jumped 18 places to 73rd in the ODI batting rankings and moved up two spots to 42nd among bowlers.

India welcomed back Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI setup after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the T20I series against England.

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Gill played a crucial role in the successful chase of 259, making 80 from 75 deliveries before retiring hurt. His innings included 11 boundaries and a six, earning him 12 rating points.

He is now just 11 rating points behind New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who remains the No. 1 ODI batter.

Bumrah also made an encouraging return, taking one wicket to climb back to 24th in the ODI bowling rankings.

Washington Sundar impressed with an unbeaten 52, which lifted him 24 places to 177th in the batting rankings and 16 places to 55th among ODI all-rounders.