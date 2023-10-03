ICC Cricket World Cup: 2 days to go! Step-by-step guide to book India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 tickets

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup is all set to begin in two days in India, on October 5. The first stage of the tournament will be a round-robin format where all participating 10 teams will play each other, resulting in 45 matches. The top four teams at the end of the round-robin stage will qualify for the semifinals.

The team finishing first and fourth will play the first semifinal on November 15 in Mumbai, while the second and third teams will meet in the second semifinal on November 16 in Kolkata.

The marquee IND vs PAK is set to clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. The excitement for a clash between India and Pakistan is always high among the cricket fans.

The last two matches between cricket giants were washed away due to rain during the Asia Cup 2023. The World Cup match, scheduled for October 14 can fulfil viewers’ demand of a full-fledged showdown between the two teams.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: How to book tickets for India vs Pakistan match online?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to book tickets online for the IND vs PAK match:

Step 1: First, go to the BookMyShow website or download the app from Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Now tap the ICC World Cup 2023 menu displayed at the top.

Step 3: Choose whether you want to find matches by team or venue. In this case, either choose by clicking on India team or on Ahmedabad venue.

Step 4: On the next screen, you’ll be able to view all the matches of the particular team or venue along with the fixture dates.

Step 5: Select the match you wish to go to and press book on the next screen.

Step 6: Select the number of seats by hitting Select Seats. Only two seats can be booked at once.

Step 7: After that, select the stand you wish to view the match from depending on seat availability. Pricing details of the tickets will be available at the bottom.

Step 8: Now tap on the stand of your choice and proceed to select the seats by zooming in.

Step 9: Once done, tap Book.

Step 10: Enter your PIN code to check along with the address you wish to receive the delivery of the physical tickets.

The ticket sales for World Cup matches will be available in a phased manner.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE